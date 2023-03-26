Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) In yet another early morning major crackdown, the Rajasthan Police on Sunday rounded up 2,051 criminals in Jaipur and Kota ranges and Churu district.

Nearly 8,000 police personnel were part of the operation carried out under the supervision of Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh M N.

Jaipur and Kota Range IGs monitored the operations from the control room while the district SPs were in the field, DG Umesh Mishra said.

In Jaipur range, 988 criminals were rounded up in Jaipur Rural, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bhiwadi and Dausa. Four country-made revolvers, two pistols and as many live cartridges and three knives were recovered.

Similarly, 984 criminals were rounded up in Kota city, Kota rural, Bundi, Baran and Jhalawar districts under the Kota range. Four pistols and four live cartridges, narcotics substances including 2 gm smack also recovered.

"In compliance of the direction of the state police headquarter, Kota range police carried out special campaign in the early hours of Sunday across Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran districts," Kota police range IG Prasan Kumar Khamesra said at a press conference.

He told the media in Kota that 394 police teams comprising 3,150 personnel under supervision of superintendents of police of the four districts carried out raids at 997 places across the range and rounded up 983 criminals.

A total of 45 cases under various sections including those dealing with Arms Act, NDPS Act, Excise Act were lodged against them, Khamesra said, adding such crackdowns will continue in the future.

Similar police action was also taken in Churu district which is part of the Bikaner range.

On March 19, the Rajasthan Police had arrested 319 criminals and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics in huge quantities during a similar operation in Bikaner range and Udaipur district.

