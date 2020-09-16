New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Over 3.08 lakh Indian workers returned from abroad as part of the Vande Bharat Mission, the government said on Wednesday, asserting that not all of them had lost their jobs, but returned on account of the COVID-19 situation.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the Vande Bharat Mission commenced on May 7 and since then, more than 13,74,237 Indians (as on September 10, 2020) have returned to India via air, land and sea.

"Of them, 3,08,099 were workers, not all of them had lost their jobs, but returned on account of COVID-19 situation," the minister said.

The minister also gave a break up of the workers who returned from various countries with the maximum of them returning from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.

A total of 84,497 Indian workers returned from the UAE, 50,536 from Oman, 49,000 from Saudi Arabia, 44,248 from Kuwait, 30,509 from Qatar and 14,920 from Bahrain, according to the data provided by the minister.

"In recent months, Indians have started to return to the Gulf and other countries to rejoin their jobs or for family reunions," Muraleedharan said.

Asked whether the government has prepared any action plan for the workers who have returned, he said, "With the aim of making the best of our skilled workforce returning to the country due to the ongoing pandemic, the Government of India launched an initiative SWADES (Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support) to conduct a skill mapping exercise of the returning citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission."

For facilitating employment opportunities, details of SWADES registrations have been integrated with Skill India's ASEEM (Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping) portal which was launched on July 10, 2020, he said.

"Further, all data regarding Indians returning under Vande Bharat Mission was also shared with relevant state governments, on a real time basis," Muraleedharan said.

In response to another question on Vande Bharat Mission, the minister said as on September 11, 2020, more than 13,85,670 Indians have returned to India under the Vande Bharat Mission from various countries.

He also gave a break up of Indians returning from various countries as well as the break up that 11,89,077 returned by air, 1,28,165 by land and 3,987 by sea under the Vande Bharat Mission.

In response to another question, Muraleedharan said of those repatriated under the Vande Bharat Mission, 85,348 were Tamilians.

