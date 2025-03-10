New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): As on March 3, over 30.68 crore unorganised workers have already registered on e-Shram portal, with more than half of them being female by 53.68 per cent, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched e-Shram portal (eshram.gov.in) on August 26, 2021 for creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar.

E-Shram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

In keeping with the vision of the Budget Announcement on developing e-Shram as a One-Stop-Solution for unorganized workers to have access to various social security schemes, Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram-"One-Stop-Solution" on October 21, 2024.

So far, 13 schemes of different Central Ministries/ Departments have already been integrated/ mapped with the e-Shram including Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G), Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), the Ministry said.

To enhance the accessibility of the e-Shram portal, the Ministry of Labour and Employment launched multilingual functionality on the e-Shram portal on January 7, 2025, using the Bhashini platform.

This enhancement now allows workers to interact with e-Shram portal in 22 Indian languages, improving accessibility and promoting inclusivity for all.

To make e-Shram and associated services, readily available to unorganized workers, the Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram mobile application on February 24, 2025.

This application provides real-time access to welfare schemes integrated with e-Shram, significantly improving accessibility and convenience. (ANI)

