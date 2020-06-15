Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Over 30 Quarantined After Panchayat Official Tests Positive

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 06:00 PM IST
Malappuram (Kerala) June 15 (PTI):At least 37 people have been asked to go on quarantine after a technical assistant at nearby Edayoor Gram panchayat office tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Health department officials said the panchayat office will be closed for three days for spraying and disinfecting.

The source of infection to the technical assistant is yet to be ascertained.

Those asked to go on quarantine include 10 members of the panchayat office, some ward members, Kudumbashree workers and a couple of employees of the Agriculture Department, the officials said.

The panchayat office at nearby Edappal was closed down for disinfecting on Saturday after an official tested positive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

