India News | Over 300 Women Perform Maha Nati at Shimla Summer Festival, Take Pledge Against Drug Abuse and Violence

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): More than 300 women dressed in traditional attire performed the iconic folk dance "Maha Nati" on the second day of the five-day Shimla Summer Festival, combining a celebration of Himachal Pradesh's cultural heritage with a strong message against drug abuse and violence against women and children.

The event was held at the historic Mall Road in Shimla under the theme "MAA" (Mothers Against Abuse and Mothers Against Addiction). Before the performance, participants took a pledge against drug abuse, particularly the growing menace of heroin, commonly known as chitta, and vowed to stand against violence against women and children. The pledge was administered by Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap.

Also Read | Which Cars Can Run on E85 Petrol, Containing 85% Ethanol?.

District Welfare Officer Mamta Paul told ANI that Maha Nati has become an integral part of the Summer Festival and serves as a platform to showcase Himachal Pradesh's cultural identity while raising awareness about pressing social issues.

"For several years now, our Anganwadi workers from the Women and Child Development Department have been performing Maha Nati during the Summer Festival. Through this event, we want to showcase the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Himachal Pradesh. As you can see, women dressed in traditional attire are performing Nati, reflecting our unique cultural identity and sending a message about preserving our traditions," she said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, June 10, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning, Night, Khanapara, Juwai and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Explaining the significance of the campaign, Paul said, "Today's programme began with a pledge administered by the Deputy Commissioner. The theme of our Maha Nati is 'MAA' because all these women are mothers. MAA stands for Mothers Against Abuse. We are witnessing incidents of violence against women and girls, and today these women have pledged to stand against every injustice committed against them."

"At the same time, the influence of chitta and drug abuse is increasing in our state. Through Mothers Against Addiction, we have pledged to prevent our youth from falling into the trap of drugs. The biggest message of today's programme is women's empowerment. The presence of such a large number of women here is a living example of empowerment," she added.

Participant Ritika Sharma said the initiative was dedicated to mothers and women and aimed to protect children and youth from the dangers of drug abuse.

"The very name 'MAA' reflects its purpose. This initiative is dedicated to mothers and women. Today, chitta and other drugs have spread widely across society, and we hear such cases almost every day. Mothers play the most important role in raising children, and therefore we have gathered here to ensure that our children remain away from heroin, chitta and other intoxicating substances," she said.

She also stressed the need to preserve Himachal's traditions and cultural heritage.

"Today's younger generation is gradually forgetting its traditions and culture. It is our responsibility to preserve and promote our culture, civilization and Dev Sanskriti. Our traditional attire and participation here demonstrate our commitment to preserving and showcasing our rich heritage," Sharma added.

Another participant, Sunita Surajta, highlighted the role of women in combating drug abuse at the community level. Referring to Chhiptan village in Jubbal tehsil, she said members of a Mahila Mandal have actively monitored suspicious activities and helped curb illegal trade.

"Women have a very important role to play in the fight against drugs. I would like to share an example from Chhiptan village in Jubbal tehsil, where members of a Mahila Mandal have taken it upon themselves to monitor suspicious activities. They set up checkpoints from evening until late at night and have successfully helped seize illegal liquor and even opium," she said.

Tourists attending the event praised the cultural vibrancy and large-scale participation.

"It is truly a pleasure to watch so many women come together and perform this beautiful folk dance. The event reflects India's diversity and cultural richness. We are thoroughly enjoying ourselves here," said Sunita, a tourist from Gurugram.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jyoti Rana said the programme sought to promote Himachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage while delivering a strong message against substance abuse.

"The primary objective of organising such events is to promote the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh. Folk dances like Maha Nati attract tourists and help them understand our traditions, colours and festivities. At the same time, the event carries a strong message against drug abuse, particularly chitta, which is destroying entire generations," she said.

Rana said the initiative was named "MAA" to underline the role of mothers in protecting children from drugs and other social evils.

She added that the Summer Festival continues to be a major attraction for tourists and features a wide range of activities, including declamation contests, volleyball competitions, Zumba sessions, fashion shows and cultural evenings.

The five-day Shimla Summer Festival continues to attract large crowds, bringing together cultural performances, sporting events and social awareness campaigns in the state capital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)