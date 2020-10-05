Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 5 (ANI): As many as 3,066 bank employees in Odisha have tested positive for COVID-19, while 14 of them have lost their lives as on September 30, according to an official on Sunday.

In a letter, Arupananda Jena, State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) convenor informed that State Bank Of India has reported highest 968 COVID-19 positive cases with one death when it comes to public sector bank. Axis Bank has reported highest 390 COVID positive cases, with no deaths in private banks.

When it comes to the death toll, maximum 3 staff of Odisha Gramya Bank have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 30,301 active COVID-19 cases, 1,98,194 discharged and 892 deaths. (ANI)

