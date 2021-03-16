Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday that more than 31.51 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in Rajasthan.

Till today, 26,63,348 people have received the first dose of vaccine in Rajasthan, while 4,88,324 people have been administered the second one, the minister elaborated.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered to people in the state stands at 31,51,672, till Tuesday morning, Sharma said.

The minister appreciated the health department officers, doctors and personnel for this achievement.

Sharma said the state has been leading on every aspect of coronavirus control due to micro-planning and vigilance.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, when the country was unable to find any way, Rajasthan saved the lives of the common people by being the first state to impose a lockdown," he said.

After health warriors and frontline workers, people above the age of 60 have also extended full cooperation and got vaccinated against the virus, Sharma said.

