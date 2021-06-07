New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 23.59 crore, with over 31 lakh doses given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The ministry said 16,07,531 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 68,661 beneficiaries of the same age group their second dose on Monday.

Cumulatively, 3,02,45,100 persons in the age group across states and Union Territories have received their first dose and 2,37,107 the second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1, the ministry said.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 23.59 Cr (23,59,39,165), according to the 7 pm provisional report.

This includes 99,81,949 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 68,76,906 HCWs who have taken their second.

As many was 1,62,99,343 frontline workers (FLWs) have received the first dose,and 86,96,391 FLWs their second.

Besides, 7,18,38,338 and 1,14,36,520 beneficiaries aged for over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 6,09,90,200 and 1,93,37,311 beneficiaries aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

As on day-143 of the vaccination drive (7th), total 31,04,989 vaccine doses were given.

The ministry said 27,97,493 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 3,07,496 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 PM.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

