Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 7 (ANI): A total of 36.21 square kilometres of forest land is encroached on in Tripura, officials said.

Tripura is among the seven states in the north-eastern region that together account for a sizeable chance of encroached forest land, they said.

As per the data provided by the forest department, Agartala, the encroached forest land in Tripura is 36.21 square kilometres; 534.50 square kilometres in Arunachal Pradesh; 22.13 square kilometres in Manipur; 98.6 square kilometre in Meghalaya; 107.07 square kilometres in Mizoram; 0.25 square kilometres in Nagaland. (ANI)

