Mathura (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) More than 3,500 kg cannabis worth Rs 22 lakh was seized from a mini-truck here and the driver of the vehicle arrested on Thursday, police said.
The arrested driver has been identified as Mayyur Ali, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, they said.
During a surprise checking of vehicles at Kotwan border here, 3,560 kg cannabis was seized from a mini-truck at NH 2 under Kosi Kalan police station area, said Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover.
A total of 89 bags containing 40 kg cannabis each were found concealed under a heap of cauliflowers in the vehicle, he said.
He added that Rs 37,900 cash and a mobile phone were also recovered from the accused.
Efforts are on to nab others involved who may be involved in the smuggling, Grover said.
