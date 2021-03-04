Mathura (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) More than 3,500 kg cannabis worth Rs 22 lakh was seized from a mini-truck here and the driver of the vehicle arrested on Thursday, police said.

The arrested driver has been identified as Mayyur Ali, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, they said.

During a surprise checking of vehicles at Kotwan border here, 3,560 kg cannabis was seized from a mini-truck at NH 2 under Kosi Kalan police station area, said Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover.

A total of 89 bags containing 40 kg cannabis each were found concealed under a heap of cauliflowers in the vehicle, he said.

He added that Rs 37,900 cash and a mobile phone were also recovered from the accused.

Efforts are on to nab others involved who may be involved in the smuggling, Grover said.

