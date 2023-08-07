Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Maharashtra Police is successfully working on ‘Operation Muskan’ since 2015 under which 35,000 to 40,000 missing children were reunited with their parents.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM was addressing the state assembly.

"Maharashtra police have succeeded in bringing back 96 per cent of children in 2021, 91 per cent in 2022 and in this year until now 71 per cent. Maharashtra Police is successfully working on ‘Operation Muskan’ since 2015 under which 35,000 to 40,000 missing children were reunited with their parents. Parliament has praised this mission", said Fadnavis.

Operation 'Muskan' also known as Operation 'smile' is an initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs. It was launched in 2015 with the purpose of rescuing and rehabilitation of missing children.

Under the initiative, the ministry alloactes resources to the state police forces in order to carry out the operation.

Significantly, the monsoon session of the Maharashtra assembly began on July 17.

Speaking on the issue of drug-peddling in the state, Deputy CM Fadnavis said, "Maharashtra Police has adopted preventive approach and zero tolerance against crime. Under this, preventive action is taken against around 32,602 people. A Joint Task Force of the Central and the State Govt. is working together to resolve the issue of drugs in every District of the State".

In addition, Fadnavis also spoke on the issue of cyber laws.

He said that the State Govt. has established 43 cyber labs to combat cyber crimes.

"In these fast changing times, cyber crime is a huge challenge for the police. To prevent cyber crimes, the State Govt. has established 43 cyber labs, Very soon, a cyber intelligence unit will be established. Apart from this, a very robust integrated cyber platform is under construction. In this platform, banks, social media, financial institutions and NBFC will be included", Fadnavis added.

Adding further, the Maharashtra Deputy CM said, "Action is taken on sand mafias on a large scale. Around 1,566 sand mafias are arrested. Strong action like MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) is invoked". (ANI)

