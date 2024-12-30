New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Office, Delhi on Monday said that it has received 82,450 applications for deletions and 4.8 lakh for new voter registrations since November 29.

The Chief Electoral Office is actively conducting the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with the qualifying date set as January 1, 2025. This process is being carried out as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, ensuring that the electoral rolls remain updated and inclusive for all eligible voters. During the pre-revision period, house-to-house verification was carried out from August 20, 2024, to October 18, 2024, by Booth Level Officers.

According to the office of the chief electoral officer, this exercise aimed to identify unregistered eligible citizens, prospective voters turning 18 by October 1, 2025, as well as permanently shifted or deceased electors and duplicate entries.

Following this, the draft electoral rolls were published on October 29, 2024, inviting the public to file claims and objections. These were accepted until November 28, 2024, and all the claims and objections received were already disposed of by December 24, 2024. The final electoral roll, reflecting these updates, is scheduled for publication on January 6, 2025, it stated. "However, the process of continuous updation w.r.t. addition, deletion and modification is a continuous activity and same is undergoing at present also. Between November 29, 2024, and the present date 4,85,624 applications for new registrations, 82,450 applications for deletions, and 1,71,385 applications for modifications have been received to date. Citizens who have not yet registered as voters can still apply for enrollment using Form 6, which requires submission of supporting documents for verification by the respective Booth Level Officer," the CEO stated. The CEO Office, Delhi also reminded citizens that having multiple entries in the electoral roll or multiple voter ID cards is a punishable offence under Sections 17 and 18 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Recently, FIRs have been filed against Eight individuals for submitting false documents for voter registration in the Okhla Assembly constituency in Delhi. Strict action will continue to be taken against such violations.As a transparency measure, meetings with representatives of political parties were held on September 4, October 9, October 29, December 10 and December 21, 2024 during the special summary revision period.

During the meeting, political parties were requested to assist the electoral authorities in increasing the enrollment of young electors in the age group of 18-19 years old.

"Also in case, political parties have any objections to any additions/deletions/modifications carried out in the Electoral roll during the special summary revision period and during the continuous updation, they can file their objections before the ERO/AERO/BLO concerned, it added. The CEO Office emphasises that any unenrolled eligible citizen, who has still not enrolled himself/herself in the electoral roll can apply for enrollment by filing Form-6 along with supporting documents.

"After filing of Form-6, Form is assigned to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of the part concerned for field verification. On the basis of BLO's field verification report and the supporting documents, form is disposed of by the Electoral Registration Officer concerned as per procedure laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI). After updation of his/her name in the electoral roll, EPIC PDF is generated and sent to the printer for printing. After receipt of printed EPIC, same is delivered to the elector through Postal Department," it added. In case of any elector has permanently shifted or expired, any elector of that particular Assembly Constituency can file Form-7 objecting such entry in the electoral roll.

"After filing of Form-7, notices are issued to the Objector and the Objectee through speed post as per relevant guidelines of the ECI except registered death cases. If the Elector fails to respond, name is deleted from the electoral roll after following due procedure as laid down by the ECI and after giving sufficient opportunity to the elector concerned," they stated. As per ECI's guidelines, no correction of entries or deletion of names shall be done after 10th day of the announcement of election programme.

"Accordingly, all Form-7, and Form-8 for purposes other than shifting of residence received up to the date of announcement of election only would be processed as per due procedure till the 10th day from the date of announcement and those received after the announcement of the election would be kept separately and shall be taken up for disposal only after completion of election," it stated. The CEO Office, Delhi emphasises that voters must ensure their names are correctly reflected in the electoral roll, as mere possession of a voter ID card does not guarantee the right to vote.

"If any person makes, in connection with the preparation, revision or correction of an electoral roll or the inclusion or exclusion of any entry in or from an electoral roll, a statement or declaration in writing, which is false and which he either knows or believes to be false or does not believe to be true, he shall be punishable under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine or with both. Under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the offence is a non-cognizable, bailable offence, triable by any magistrate," the CEO office stated. The CEO office Delhi reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding the democratic rights of every eligible voter and maintaining a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

The assembly elections in Delhi is likely to be held in February 2025 however, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates. (ANI)

