New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): More than four crore workers have registered themselves with the government's newly launched e-shram portal, with maximum registrations coming from states like Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, informed the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

As per an official release, Minister for Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav said that by registering, the unorganized workers will be able to get the benefits of government schemes easily.

Workers in diverse occupations such as construction, apparel manufacturing, fishing, gig and platform work, street vending, domestic work, agriculture and allied, transport sector have registered at the portal.

In some of these sectors, an overwhelming proportion of migrant workers are also engaged. All unorganized workers including migrant workers can now take the benefits of various social security and employment-based schemes through registration at the e-Shram portal.

As per live data, 4.09 crore workers have registered on the portal. Of these around 50.02 per cent of beneficiaries are female and 49.98 per cent are male.

As per the latest data, the states of Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are at the forefront of this initiative with the highest number of registrations, as depicted by the graph below. However, putting this number into perspective must be with caution. Smaller states and union territories (UTs) understandably have a lesser number of registered workforce. Also, this drive needs to gain momentum in states and UTs such as Meghalaya, Manipur, Manipur, Goa and Chandigarh.

The largest number of workers registered is from agriculture and construction, given the sheer volume of these two sectors in employment generation in India. Besides, workers from diverse and different occupations like domestic and household workers, apparel sector workers, automobile and transport sector workers, electronics and hardware workers, capital goods workers, education, healthcare, retail, tourism and hospitality, food industry and many more have registered at this portal.

Around 65.68 per cent of these registered workers are in the age group of 16-40 years and 34.32% are in the age group of 40 years and above. The social compositions of these workers include Other Backward Castes (OBC) and General Castes with almost 43 per cent and 27 per cent respectively from these categories and 23 per cent and 7 per cent being from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

It is encouraging that an equivalent proportion of men and women have been part of this drive. There have been weekly improvements in the registrations by gender, with men and women workers registering at comparable proportions, as indicated by the graph below.

This registration would facilitate delivery and accessibility to crucial welfare programmes and various entitlements meant for the workers in the unorganized sector and employment, stated the release. (ANI)

