India News | Over 4 Lakh Migrant Workers Have Returned to Jharkhand: CM

Ranchi, May 29 (PTI) Over four lakh migrant workers have returned to Jharkhand so far and plans are afoot to provide work opportunities to 10 lakh people, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the state government will take a decision on extending the lockdown as the situation emerges and if necessary, it can further be extended by a few days.

Soren said district officials are doing skill-mapping and the government will provide the migrant workers with employment opportunities according to their ability.

After a few days, migrants will also be brought back from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he said, adding that so far, 4-4.5 lakh migrants have returned and there is a continuous movement. The sooner it ends the better it is for the government as plans for employment generation can be done more effectively, the chief minister said.

He said all modes of transport -- trains, flights, buses and even trucks -- are being deployed to bring back the stranded migrant workers.

"We already have work plans in place and five lakh people have been connected to it as against a target of giving employment to 10 lakh," Soren said.

He said those returning to urban areas will also be provided with work opportunities.

Nearly seven lakh migrant workers are estimated to come back to Jharkhand, officials have said.

On the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Soren said steps were being taken to contain it.

"We will take a decision as per the situation. If necessary, the lockdown can be extended by some (more) days. So there is no hurry as people should remain safe. The government's priority is to protect them from infection and hunger," the chief minister said.

