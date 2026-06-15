India News | Over 4 Lakh Students Have Downloaded Admit Cards for NEET-UG 2026 Re-exam: NTA

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): As the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam approaches, around four lakh students have downloaded their admit cards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Monday.

In a post on X, NTA acknowledged technical glitches or server issues faced for accessing the admit cards, while stressing that the teams are working to resolve the issue.

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"Around 4 lakh candidates for NEET UG 2026 Examination on 21st June have downloaded their Admit Cards. We are aware that some of you are facing technical glitches or server issues in accessing your admit cards. Our teams have been working towards resolving all these issues. We are there for you and will ensure that very soon, all candidates get their admit cards. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the NTA said.

Earlier on Friday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the NTA has decided to provide an additional 15 minutes to NEET candidates who are appearing for a re-exam. He assured students that the examination scheduled for June 21 will be conducted in a well-organised manner.

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Speaking to reporters at Raja Bhoj Airport in Madhya Pradesh, Pradhan said the NEET exam will be held again on June 21.

"I appeal to all NEET students, have faith and focus on your studies. The NEET exam will be conducted in a very organised manner on the 21st. I appeal to everyone through you; the cooperation of society is needed. The NTA has decided to grant them an additional 15 minutes."

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan reviewed preparedness for the re-examination in a meeting with the NTA Director General.

During the review, the Cabinet Secretary emphasised the need to ensure a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all concerned stakeholders.

NEET-UG 2026 has been rescheduled for June 21, following allegations of paper leak. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is continuing its probe and has made multiple arrests. (ANI)

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