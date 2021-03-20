Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 20 (ANI): As many as 409 youth of Jammu and Kashmir joined the Indian Army's Light Infantry Regiment on Saturday after the completion of training.

The young soldiers had undergone one-year-long training. They took part in a parade at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre.

Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General M K Das, Commandant, Officers Training Academy said, "The young soldiers will encourage the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. More youth from the Union Territory will come forward to join the security forces."

Praising the young soldiers, Das highlighted the contribution of their parents in motivating their wards to join this noble profession.

The soldiers' salute to the Tricolour and the playing of the National Anthem instilled patriotic fervour among all present during the parade.

The soldiers also sang their regimental song Balidanam Veer Lakshanam (sacrifice is a characteristic of the brave). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)