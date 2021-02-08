Noida (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) The Hathras Police in western Uttar Pradesh has arrested two people and seized over 50 kilograms of cannabis being transported in a Nagaland-registered truck, officials said on Monday.

The seizure was made in Sikandrabad police station area during a late-night checking of overloaded trucks, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

“The local police had set up the checkpoint following inputs of contraband transportation. This canter truck was checked and cannabis in large quantity was found stuffed under other goods,” Jaiswal said.

“The recovered cannabis weighs a little over 53 kilograms and is estimated worth approximately Rs 8 lakh,” he said.

Those held have been identified as Bunty Pundhir, a Hathras local, and Vijay Kumar Kashyap, from Firozabad district, the police said.

The truck, which bears a registration number of Kohima in Nagaland, has been impounded while the accused have been booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added.

