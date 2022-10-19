New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) More than 50 lakh vehicles have been deregistered by the transport department of Delhi government so far this year, according to official data.

The deregistered vehicles included diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, officials said, adding this is the highest number of vehicles deregistered in a year.

The transport department has been cracking down on polluting vehicles in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

According to the data, 53,38,045 vehicles have been registered between 2018 and 2022, with 50,25,447 vehicles being deregistered till October 17 this year.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had ordered that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years, respectively is banned in Delhi.

The de-registered vehicles included 46 lakh petrol vehicles older than 15 years, 4,15,362 diesel vehicles older than 10 years and 1,46,681 petrol and CNG vehicles.

The deregistered vehicles cannot ply on the roads of Delhi, the officials said.

As on January 31, Delhi had about 13.4 million (13,402,875) registered vehicles out of which more than 7.8 million (7866867) have been categorised as “active” vehicles by the transport department. The active vehicles are vehicles which have a valid registration and are yet to hit the ‘end of life' age and are fit to ply on city roads, according to a report by the transport department.

