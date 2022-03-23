New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday informed that over 50 lakh beneficiaries aged between 12-14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"Another feather in the cap of the world's largest vaccination drive. Over 50 lakh youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine Extremely proud of our young warriors! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," tweeted the Union Health Minister.

Also Read | K-Rail SilverLine Project: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi Tomorrow to Get Preliminary Approval.

On March 16, the inoculation of children in the age group of 12 to 14 years against COVID-19 started with the Corbevax vaccine. Besides, the government had also decided to waive the condition of comorbidity for those above 60 years in order to receive the precaution dose.

"Taking the COVID-19 vaccination campaign forward, under the ' #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine' campaign led by PM @NarendraModi ji, the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 has started from today. All people of 60+ age will also be able to get precaution dose from today. Let's secure the country together, get the vaccine," Health Minister had tweeted.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Plea Against NEET For Homeopathy Courses.

Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12 to 14 years age group in an interval of 28 days, the government data notified.

Meanwhile, the government informed that India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.89 crore (1,81,89,15,234) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)