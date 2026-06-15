India News | Over 500 Small Traders Evicted from Tiruchendur Murugan Temple Premises in Thoothukudi, Vendors Express Anguish

Small traders oppose eviction from Tiruchendur Murugan temple premises in Thoothukudi, expressing frustration over being forced to vacate the area (Photo/ANI)

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 15 (ANI): The administration of the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy Temple has intensified efforts to remove more than 500 small-scale vendors who have been selling flowers, fruits, photographs, toys, garlands, sundal, pani puri, and other items along the Girivalam pathway and pedestrian areas surrounding the temple.

These vendors, who have depended on the temple surroundings for their livelihood for many years, opposed the move, stating that they have been earning their daily income through these businesses. The temple administration, however, cited obstruction to devotees' movement and overcrowding during festivals and peak pilgrimage periods as the reason for the eviction drive.

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As part of the operation, temple security personnel and police officers, under the supervision of Temple Assistant Commissioner Loganathan, removed vendors operating in the temple and beach areas, including sellers of sundal, pani puri, flowers, photographs, and toys.

Announcements were made through loudspeakers, instructing vendors to immediately clear their merchandise from the walkways, warning that any remaining goods would be confiscated. Following the warning, vendors hurriedly removed flowers, fruits, and other items from the area.

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However, the traders strongly opposed the eviction process and expressed frustration over being forced to leave the temple premises.

Flower vendor Mariyappan, speaking emotionally, said, "We earn our living through honest work. If we are suddenly asked to leave, where are we supposed to go? We are not involved in any illegal activities. Every time an official comes, it is the vendors who are targeted and asked to vacate. The livelihood of many people around the temple depends on small traders like us. Please do not treat us like cattle."

Despite the protests from vendors, the temple administration continued the eviction drive. The situation led to a brief period of tension and commotion within the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple premises. (ANI)

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