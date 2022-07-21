New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court was informed on Thursday that over 500 trees have been planted in the city by three PWD officials, who were held guilty of contempt of court earlier this year for violating judicial orders on the protection of trees.

The high court, which noted that several encouraging photographs of tree planting have been placed on record, said the officials shall also plant the remaining 300 trees and file a report before it.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi, Dahi Handi, Muharram 2022 To Be Celebrated Without COVID-19 Restrictions, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

The court had on July 13 granted an opportunity to three PWD officials to plant 830 trees in the city to mitigate their “wrongdoing” concerning the contempt case against them and kept in abeyance its order sending them to jail for committing contempt of court.

Justice Najmi Waziri was informed by the counsel for the PWD officials that they have planted 547 trees of various varieties at the identified spots at Mathura Road and the remaining shall be planted by July 31.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Lures Minor Girl With Money, Rapes Her Inside Moving Bus in Rajkot; Arrested.

The court was informed that 60 trees have been planted on the land opposite the Supreme Court.

The court, on a contempt petition by Neeraj Sharma, had held that the conduct of the officials was in breach of the judicial orders concerning the preservation and protection of trees. The petitioner was represented by lawyer Aditya N Prasad.

During the hearing, Prasad pointed out that the trees planted near Supreme Court may not survive as the land has several layers of concrete and water would not percolate as these are impervious materials.

To this, the court said, “let this aspect be examined by the Deputy Conservator of Forest along with the assistance of Director (Horticulture) New Delhi Municipal Council S. Chellaiah, whom the respondents will request to assist”.

The court said if more concrete is required to be removed from the area where the trees have been planted, it shall be done, and thereafter, the trees shall be planted again.

The court was also assured by the officials that the trees will be regularly attended to and fencing will be done around them to prevent any damage.

On being informed by the PWD officials that the area of the land near the Supreme Court where 60 trees have been planted is 6,000 square meters, the court said many more trees can be planted there and directed the authorities to do fencing around the land to prevent it from encroachment.

The court said a further status report on the issue be filed before it within two weeks along with a report of plantation of the remaining trees and listed the matter for further hearing on August 5.

It said the interim stay on the order of sentencing will continue till the next date of hearing.

On July 13, the court had said the two-month imprisonment awarded to two of the officials and four-month imprisonment to the other official shall not come into operation till the next date of hearing, in view of the assurance given by them to plant 830 trees.

Justice Waziri on June 3, held the three officials PWD officials as well as a Delhi police official guilty of contempt of court on account of the extensive damage caused to the trees at Vikas Marg by the ongoing civil works by PWD.

“(Lawyers) for respondents 1, 2, and 3 (PWD officials) state on instructions that to mitigate their wrongdoing, the said respondents volunteer to undertake to plant 830 trees in and around the Supreme Court as well as along the stretch of Mathura Road, starting from the Supreme Court, and such other areas in central and east Delhi as may be identified by the Forest Department,” the court had recorded.

“At request, it is only in view of the assurance to mitigate to some extent the damage caused by contemnors that the order of sentence is kept in abeyance till the next date,” it had said.

The court had said that the officials should start with 300 trees, 100 of which should be planted in an area opposite the Supreme Court and the area mentioned in the other shall be visited by the concerned authorities, including a senior official of the Forest Department, and parties for identification of spots for plantation.

“Earth will be prepared and small and big trees will be planted by July 20. Assistance and advice of the Deputy Conservator of Forest concerned will be sought,” the court had said as it called upon the officials to procure the plants within a week.

The court had clarified that the voluntary exercise by the officials will have no bearing on the Tree Officer imposing fines or other conditions under the law.

In December last year, the court had noted the “glaring victimisation of trees on account of construction work” in the case and asked the PWD officials to show cause as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

In its order passed on December 3, 2021, the court had said that prima-facie, the officials had committed contempt of court and there was nothing on the record to show that any permission was taken from the Tree Officer concerning the protection of the trees in terms of the earlier judicial orders.

“For reasons best known to the PWD, a healthy full-grown tree was cut down... First, the roots of the tree were cut, weakening its foundation and depriving it of essential life-sustaining water, minerals, and nutrients. Then its branches were hacked-off, crippling it fatally. Lastly, the tree trunk was cut from the base to reduce it to a stump. The last photograph possibly being its epitaph in the name of development,” the court had noted. PTI SKV

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)