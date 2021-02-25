Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) As many as 53,712 persons were administered coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra on Thursday, a health official said.

It took the number of persons who have received at least one dose of the vaccines to 11,40,820.

As many as 28,280 healthcare workers and front-line workers received the first dose while 25,432 got their second dose of the vaccines during the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)