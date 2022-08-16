New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) More than six crore selfies with the Indian flag have been uploaded on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website so far, the government said on Tuesday as Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy asserted that the entire nation has come together to make the campaign a success.

The Culture Ministry in a statement shared various milestones achieved as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"In another stupendous achievement, more than six crore 'Tiranga' selfies have been uploaded on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website till date. The programme conceived in a hybrid format envisaged a physical and emotional connect with the flag itself in the personal context and also envisaged a collective celebration and amplification of patriotic fervour through the act of uploading a selfie on the special website created for this initiative," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call on July 22 to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at homes.

The Culture Ministry, the nodal agency for the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' had also appealed to people to upload selfies or photographs with 'Tiranga' on the campaign's website.

Grand celebrations were held at the Red Fort by the government to mark the 76th Independence Day as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with Prime Minister Modi sharing the roadmap for the next 25 years -- 'Amrit Kaal'.

More than five crore 'Tiranga' selfies had been uploaded till around 4 pm on the 76th Independence Day, the ministry had said on Monday.

Reddy thanked the citizens of the country and said, "The entire nation has come together to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a success. This kind of enthusiasm from people across different walks of life is a symbol of unwavering spirit of unity and integrity of the nation".

The entire nation took part in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and more than six crore selfies have been uploaded till date. It reflects our love and pride for this great nation, he said, adding, "I would request all those who have taken selfies with the 'Tiranga' to continue uploading pictures on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' portal to continue the festive spirit ".

As India embarks on its 76th year of Independence, wrapping up the 75 week countdown to August 15, 2022 was the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative of the government driven by the nodal ministry for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' -- the Ministry of Culture earlier said.

"Thank You India, for furthering the clarion call of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. Whenever the Prime Minister has made a call to the citizens of the nation, be it in asking those who do not require LPG subsidies to give it up, or recognising the efforts of the COVID-19 front line warriors or in the case of Har Ghar Tiranga, people have responded with overwhelming enthusiasm," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Several new milestones like a Guinness World Record of "world's largest human image of a waving national flag" at a cricket stadium in Chandigarh, with the participation of 5,885 people, has been created during the campaign. The event was organised by the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University to strengthen the campaign as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it added.

Also, to mark the celebrations under the campaign as a part of the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', the district administration of Srinagar established a "national record" by displaying a 1850-m national flag at Bakshi Stadium to celebrate 75 years of Independence, the ministry said.

The government of India had taken various steps to ensure the supply of flags across India. Post Offices in the country started selling flags from 1st August 2022. In addition, state governments also tied up with various stakeholders for the supply and sale of flags. The Indian National Flag was also registered on the GeM portal.The government of India had also tied up with various e-commerce websites and self-help groups to streamline the process of the supply of the Flag.

The initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by the Prime Minister on March 2021 to celebrate and commemorate 75 glorious years of Independence of India. Since its launch, the initiative has successfully showcased the magnificence of Indian culture all across the globe.

"With over 60,000 events successfully held across 28 states, eight Union Territories, and over 150 countries, the initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is one of the largest programmes ever organised in terms of scope and participation. The commemoration of 75 years of independence started on March 12, 2021 as a 75-week countdown to August 15, 2022 and will continue till August 15, 2023," it said.

