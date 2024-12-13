New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): More than 6 prominent schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Friday morning, triggering immediate security protocols.

The schools that received the threats included the Bhatnagar Public School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Delhi Public School in Defence Colony, Delhi Police Public School in Safdarjung Enclave and Venkatesh Public School in Rohini.

The bomb threat email received by the schools said, "This email is to inform you that there are many explosives in your school premises and I am sure that you all do not check your student's bags frequently when they enter the school premises. A secret dark web group is involved in this activity and many red rooms also. The bombs are powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people."

"It is confidential that the bombs will be blasted on the 13th of December or the 14th of December. But, surely, the bombs are planted right now. But it is super confidential that it will blast on 13th December or 14th December. We're pretty sure that you don't check your students' backs while they enter your school premises to start their school day, and you all schools have similar school timings. Reply back to this email for our demands, otherwise the bombs will be detonated," said the mail.

The Delhi Fire Brigade and police teams swiftly responded to the alerts, conducting thorough checks of the premises to ensure the safety of students and staff.

After a meticulous search, authorities confirmed that no suspicious items were found.

A parent who arrived shortly after the news of the bomb threat said, "We received a message (from the school). The message reads that school is closed due to unavoidable circumstances. There is no disclosure of bombs, hoax calls etc. We received the message around 6 am. We are heading back to home."

Earlier, over 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail demanding a ransom of USD 30,000. This email came on December 8 at around 11:38 pm.

"I planted multiple bombs (lead azide, an explosive compound used in detonators) inside the building. I planted multiple bombs inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive USD 30,000, I will detonate the bombs," the threat mail read.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi attacked the Central government and said that the BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order.

Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies.

The court has set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives. (ANI)

