Noida (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) Over 6,000 people were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for not wearing face masks in public places, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.

Challans were also issued to owners of over 1,200 vehicles for flouting COVID-19 protocols and traffic rules, the police said, adding that 23 vehicles were impounded in the action.

Amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, the district police is now carrying out announcements in public places and patrolling crowded places to raise awareness about the situation.

"As many as 6,006 people who were found without face masks in public places were issued challans and Rs 6 lakh collected from them in fines,” a police spokesperson said.

"Action was taken under Section 188 (disobeying government order) against 77 people and FIRs were lodged in 30 such cases," the official added.

Challans were issued against owners of 1,262 vehicles and Rs 1.63 lakh collected from them in fines while 27 vehicles impounded, the police said.

Besides checking for face masks, vehicles were checked for traffic rules like usual routine, the police added.

On Thursday, 3,364 people were penalised across the district for not wearing face masks in public places, while challans were also issued to owners of 1,685 vehicles, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)