Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) As many as 62,45,860 people have been given coronavirus vaccine doses in Maharashtra so far, the state government said on Thursday.

Of them, 2,16,211 people were administered vaccines on Wednesday, it said in an official statement.

Of the total number of beneficiaries, 10,00,918 were health workers, who have received their first dose, of whom 4,79,298 have got their second dose as well.

Similarly 8,78,535 frontline workers have got their first dose, of which 2,64,659 also got their second dose, the government said.

In the 45 to 60 age group with co-morbidities 7,12,301 people have received their first dose, while 1,188 have got their second dose.

In the senior citizens category, 29,04,180 people have got their first jab, while 4,981 received the second dose, the government said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)