Guwahati, Mar 12 (PTI) Over 70,000 youths of Assam have registered their names for the Congress's 'job guarantee programme' for unemployed youths, a senior party leader said on Friday.

The staggering number of applications show that people have accepted the party's vision for progress, Congress state unit chief Ripun Bora said.

The Congress has promised to generate one lakh government jobs every year if voted to power in the state.

"Assam is on its way to fulfilling its dream of a progressive future with its youngsters showing immense support for Congress's job guarantee programme," he said.

"This shows Assam's faith in Congress's people-centric vision, with youths waiting for the party to return to power for the realisation of their aspirations," Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia said.

Lok Sabha MP and Congress Campaign Committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi asserted that the party is committed to empowering the state's youths.

Manifesto Committee chairman Gaurav Gogoi said that once the party is voted to power in the state, the ongoing duress faced by the unemployed youth will be addressed and their futures will be anchored in their homeland.

