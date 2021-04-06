New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Over 76,000 beneficiaries received shots of the coronavirus vaccines in Delhi on Tuesday and only two of them reported adverse events so far, officials said.

The number of people who received the jab till 6 pm was 76,642, including 66,543 who received the first dose of the vaccine, according to official figures.

The first dose was given to 21,353 people aged 60 and above, and 44,076 in the age group of 45-59 years. A total of 10,099 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine.

Those inoculated also included 491 frontline workers and 623 healthcare workers.

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which will cover 65 lakh people aged above 45 in the national capital territory, began last Thursday.

The vaccination centres at private facilities have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm, while those in 34 Delhi government hospitals will remain open 24 hours from Tuesday to make the jabs available to the eligible people round the clock.

Only the registered beneficiaries are given the vaccine shots between 9 am and 3 pm, while the unregistered ones can take the jab from 3 pm to 9 pm.

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is being carried out across 192 health facilities, including 136 private hospitals, in the Delhi. The vaccines are being administered for free at government hospitals and health centres, while up to Rs 250 per dose is being charged at private health facilities.

The Delhi government has been demanding that the Centre open up vaccination for everyone. However, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the aim was to "administer the vaccine to those who need it, not those who want it". PTI

