Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): West Bengal saw over 80 per cent polling in the second phase of assembly polls in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said that the polling was peaceful apart from a few stray incidents

"The turnout was 80.43 per cent polling till 5 pm," he said.

The second phase of polling was held on 30 seats in West Bengal.

Nandigram, where the high-profile contest is between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhkari, also went to the polls in this phase. (ANI)

