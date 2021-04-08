New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Over 83,000 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, even as the city recorded this year's highest single-day spike of 7,437 cases.

By 6 PM, at least 83,437 people had been vaccinated, a senior official of the Delhi health department said.

Of these, 72,267 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 11,170 were given the second dose. As many as 47,382 beneficiaries in the age group of 45-59 received the shots, he said.

Two cases of minor adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported, he added.

With an upswing in daily cases in Delhi, authorities have ramped up the vaccination drive. On Monday, the authorities ordered that one-third of session sites at all Delhi government hospitals will run round-the-clock from April 6 onwards.

With Thursday's spike of 7,437 COVID-19 cases, Delhi's infection tally stands at 6,98,005. Twenty-four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,157, according to the city health department.

The positivity rate increased to 8.1 per cent from 6.1 per cent on Wednesday.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, which began on January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, were vaccinated in Delhi.

Jabs were administered to people aged 60 and above, and those in the 45-59 age group with co-morbidities in the second phase.

In the third phase, people aged 45 and above are eligible for vaccination.

