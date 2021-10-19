New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Over 8,500 applications were approved by principals on Tuesday under the Delhi University's third cut-off list, according to official data.

The university released its third cut-off list on Saturday with the marks required to get admissions to undergraduate courses seeing a decline of 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

Also Read | Air Pollutants Increase Risk of Stillbirth, Premature Deaths: Expert.

The cut-offs to popular courses, however, remained on the higher side.

According to official data, the university has received 1,52,979 applications so far, while 8,515 applications have been approved by principals under the third list.

Also Read | Captain Amarinder Singh Says Will Launch His Own Party, Open to Seat Arrangement with BJP.

The admission process under the third list started on Monday and will be on till Thursday while colleges will be given time till Friday to complete approvals.

Students will have time till Saturday to pay the fees.

The university will release a special cut-off list on Monday for students who could not apply under the previous three lists in cases seats are vacant in colleges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)