New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Over 9.8 lakh candidates have registered so far for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate courses, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

The University Grants Commission chief had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class XII scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

Also Read | Rupee Extends Gains for 2nd Day; Closes Up by 9 Paise at 77.25 Against USD.

"In Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for under graduate admissions, as of today, total registrations are 9,81,406 and submitted applications are 7,39,027," he tweeted.

The last date for registration for CUET is May 22.

Also Read | Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Demands Ballot Paper System for Voting in the Upcoming Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)