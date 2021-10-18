New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Over 9 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

With 9,89,493 tests conducted on Sunday to detect the presence of the virus in the population, the cumulative tests conducted so far crossed 59.19 crores.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on October 18, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

A total of 59,19,24,874 tests have been conducted across the country so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)