New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Over 900 beneficiaries have applied for monetary assistance under a scheme of the Delhi government to provide financial aid to families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

They said 522 applications have been received for a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 and 417 for Rs 50,000 one-time ex gratia.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam had launched 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' on July 6.

Under the scheme, Rs 50,000 ex gratia will be given to every family that lost a member to COVID-19 and an additional Rs 2,500 per month will be given if the deceased was the sole breadwinner.

Under the scheme, the government will also consider a single member of the affected family to be enrolled as a civil defence volunteer.

Besides, Delhi affirms to look after the health and education needs of the dependent children according to the existing policy.

There is no income criterion to apply for financial assistance under the scheme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)