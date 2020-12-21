Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Nine more people died due to COVID-19, while 913 fresh cases were reported in Rajasthan on Monday.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally has reached 2,99,909 and the death toll mounted to 2,626, according to an official report.

The new deaths were reported from Ajmer, Banswara, Dausa, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Kota and Pali (one each), and Jaipur recorded the maximum of 180 fresh cases. Rest of the fresh cases were reported from other districts.

A total of 2,85,322 people have recovered from the disease so far and the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 11,961.

