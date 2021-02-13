By Joymala Bagchi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 13 (ANI): As West Bengal is gearing up for Assembly polls in the coming months, the 'Didir Doot' mobile application launched by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) earlier this month has crossed one lakh downloads on Friday.

"Didir Doot application has been installed by more than a lakh users in just eight days. Users can write their concerns and issues directly to Didi (Mamata Banerjee) through this application," read an All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) statement.

Launched on February 4 this year, the 'Didir Doot' is a first of its kind mobile application designed to connect people directly with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee via live streaming and video conferences. It is developed with the aim to keep people updated with the TMC government's initiatives and events.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)