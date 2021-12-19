Prayagraj, Dec 19 (PTI) Over one lakh people of this historic city on Sunday established a new record by reciting the country's national song "Vande Matram" as part of the year-long celebration of India's 75th Independence Day ceremony, a senior RSS functionary said.

Also Read | Cold Wave Conditions To Continue for Next Three Days in Northwest India, Says IMD.

People were led by 75 schoolgirls in reciting the national song, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyaya in 1870s, as part of the city's month-long Amrit Mahotsav celebration, said RSS functionary Ramdatt Chakradhar.

Also Read | Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections 2021: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Alleges TMC Looted Votes, Demands Repolling.

The event was held in Prayagraj's KP Ground with a majority of students from city's schools and colleges participating in it, he said.

India can become the world's spiritual guru by evoking its “swatava” (self-realisation), he said, adding it can be achieved by following one's duty and religion and using own's language.

He urged the people to sign in their own languages and use their mother tongues in their letters and invitations to rekindle their ‘swatava'.

If the country has to protect its self-importance, it has to safeguard its spiritual prowess and nurture its cultural heritage, he said.

Participating in the function, Justice Shekhar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court observed that the country had lost its independence due to paucity of unity and it is imperative to maintain its unity in diversity.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)