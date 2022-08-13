Ghazipur (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) The Ghazipur district administration in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday seized two plots of land, measuring 1.901 hectares and valued at over Rs 6 crore, that were purchased using illegal earnings of jailed former MLA and gangster Mukhtar Ansari, police said.

According to the police, the plots -- one measuring 0.394 hectare in Rajdepur of Ghazipur Sadar and another measuring 1.507 ha in Fatehullahpur of Nandganj -- were registered in the name of Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari.

The plots were seized by a team led by Superintendent of Police Rohan P Botre following all necessary legal procedures.

The value of the confiscated land has been estimated at Rs 6.30 crore.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh, the properties were seized under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act.

Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is currently lodged in Banda jail.

