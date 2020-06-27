Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], June 27 (ANI): Bhilwara District Collector has imposed a fine of Rs 6,26,600 on a person who invited more than 50 people in his son's marriage ceremony on June 13.

Fifteen people have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died due to the disease after attending the function.

So far, Rajasthan has reported 16,660 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

