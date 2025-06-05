India News | Overcrowding, Free Passes Among Causes of Stampede Near Bengaluru Cricket Stadium: Police Sources

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Confusion over the victory parade, free passes, over crowding and limited seats at the Chinnaswamy Stadium are said to be some of the major reasons that led to stampede that left at least 11 people dead and over 30 injured.

The initial chaos that later turned into a stampede began as several cricket enthusiasts who did not have entry tickets to the stadium tried to swarm into the premises along with those who had valid tickets, sources in the police said.

During the chaos, some people fell on the ground, some got injured while trying to scale huge gates to gain entry into the stadium.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 11 people died and 33 were injured following the stampede near the stadium. Most of the deceased were youths, including men and women, with several of them being students.

Noting that the stadium has a capacity for 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people had come, he said, "The match happened last evening (Tuesday) and today this event was organised by the cricket association, so no one had expected that so many people would come. The expectation was the equivalent number of people for the stadium's capacity or slightly more than that may gather."

Explaining what exactly led to the chaos and stampede, the chief minister said, "There are small gates. The people entered through the gates. They have broken the gates also, so a stampede has taken place. Nobody had expected so much of a crowd to come. Prima facie looks like that. I'm not saying nothing has happened. The inquiry will bring out facts."

The Bengaluru Traffic Police at 11:56 am on Wednesday announced that there would not be a victory parade but only a felicitation function at the stadium.

However, the RCB team's management at 3.14 pm announced that they would hold a victory parade at 5 pm. "Victory Parade will be followed by celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium. We request all fans to follow guidelines set by police and other authorities so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully. Free passes (limited entry) available on shop.royalchallengers.com," it said in a post on 'X'.

This left the fans confused about whether a parade would be conducted or not.

Police sources said that even though they had made it clear that no victory parade would be held and that those with tickets would only be allowed to enter the stadium, fans in large numbers gathered outside the stadium and many among them also jumped the gates to gain entry.

"While those with valid tickets were allowed to enter the stadium for celebrations many tried to squeeze with those who had free passes and tickets. In that bid to get entry, some of them also started pushing each other," a police officer said.

According to the police, around 50,000 people were within a 1-kilometre radius and the number just kept increasing.

Siddaramaiah said that people and fans had gathered beyond their expectations. In front of Vidhana Soudha, more than 1 lakh people had gathered and there was no untoward incident there, but at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the tragedy happened.

"No one had expected it, neither the cricket association nor the government," he said.

Police used mild force to control the large crowd and in some of the visuals, police personnel were also seen using lathis to disperse fans.

Soon after, the Bengaluru Metro also announced that trains would not stop at Cubbon Park and Dr B R Ambedkar stations due to the heavy footfall.

