Srinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) An overground worker of a terrorist organisation was arrested from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and a grenade seized from his possession, police said.

The man tried to evade a "naka" set up by security forces near the Baderkund Nursery area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, a police official said.

He said due to timely action by the security personnel at the "naka", the man was apprehended and a grenade was seized from his possession.

The police official said the man was identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of the Urpash area in the district.

The police were trying to ascertain which terrorist organisation Bhat was affiliated to, he added.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the official said, adding that further arrests were expected in the case.

