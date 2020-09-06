Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): A tower of the overhead electric line was damaged in a "blast carried out for developmental works" near Dundi station in Madhya Pradesh, Priyanka Dikshit, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), West Central Railway (WCR) said on Saturday.

A video went viral in which an accident appears to have taken place allegedly while a blasting work was underway at Dundi railway station in Jabalpur.

Terming the incident as 'unfortunate', Dikshit said it was a planned development work and precautions had been taken.

In a video message, Dikshit said, "No injuries took place as all precautions were being taken. Unfortunately, the overhead line was damaged in the accident. We will ensure that more precautions are taken in the future." (ANI)

