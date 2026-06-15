India News | Owaisi Announces Shaukat Ali as AIMIM Candidate on Matera Seat for 2027 UP Polls, Says Party Open for Alliance

By By Usman Kidwai

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Signalling an aggressive expansion of AIMIM's footprint in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, party president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday announced AIMIM's Uttar Pradesh chief Shaukat Ali as the party's candidate from the Matera Assembly constituency in Bahraich and said the party was willing to enter into a pre-poll alliance to defeat the BJP, provided it was based on "respect and equality."

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Addressing a large public gathering in Matera, Owaisi said AIMIM would not accept a subordinate role in any opposition alliance and stressed that the conversation should now be about political representation and power sharing.

"If anyone wants to come together to stop the BJP, we are ready. But it has to be an alliance based on dignity and equality. We will not accept being treated as a party meant only to spread the carpet for others. The discussion must now be about political participation and a fair share in power," he said.

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Seeking to position AIMIM as a political force in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi formally declared state president Shaukat Ali as the party's candidate from the Matera Assembly seat, currently represented by a Samajwadi Party MLA.

"I announce Shaukat Ali as AIMIM's candidate from Matera. This mood is not confined to Matera alone; it can be seen in many constituencies across Uttar Pradesh," he told supporters.

The AIMIM chief used the rally to launch a scathing attack on both the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of failing to address issues concerning minorities and social justice.

Targeting the Yogi Adityanath government over police encounters, Owaisi alleged that innocent people were being victimised in the name of law and order.

"The Uttar Pradesh government itself speaks of thousands of encounters. The Constitution talks about the rule of law, not the rule of the gun," he said, while citing a court order in a case involving an allegedly wrongful imprisonment.

Owaisi also questioned the BJP government's stance on cow protection and beef exports, claiming there was a contradiction between its political narrative and the state's economic realities.

In a direct attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Owaisi accused the government of selectively raising issues while ignoring concerns relating to justice for victims of communal violence and alleged discrimination against Muslims.

The Hyderabad MP further referred to disputes surrounding mosques in Sambhal and Varanasi and said attempts to target a community would not weaken its faith or beliefs.

The AIMIM president also criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of unfairly targeting AIMIM while remaining silent on opposition leaders who later joined the BJP.

Referring to Bihar politics, Owaisi alleged that efforts were made to prevent AIMIM's electoral growth in the Seemanchal region but claimed voters rejected those attempts and elected AIMIM legislators.

The AIMIM chief also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's response to recent developments in West Asia, questioning the Centre's silence over the deaths of three Indian citizens during the Iran conflict and accusing the government of failing to speak strongly against the United States and Israel.

The Matera rally is being seen as AIMIM's first major political mobilisation in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)