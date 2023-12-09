Nashik, Dec 9 (PTI) An oxygen cylinder exploded while it was transported in a vehicle in Nashik city of Maharashtra on Saturday evening, causing minor injuries to some people, police said.

Due to the impact of the blast, some vehicles suffered damage and the windowpanes of a shop and some houses in the vicinity shattered.

The incident occurred on Gangapur Road when a vehicle carrying three oxygen cylinders hit a speed-braker, police said.

"The vehicle carrying these cylinders, a car, and an auto-rickshaw suffered huge damage in the incident," according to police.

After getting the information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

Prima facie, it appears that the valve of the cylinder was not placed properly, causing leakage of oxygen, a Fire Brigade official said.

“My car was moving 10-15 feet behind the vehicle carrying the cylinders. Suddenly, smoke started coming out of the vehicle and a loud noise was heard. My car received heavy damage in the incident,” said the owner of the car.

A case is being registered with Gangapur police station and further investigation is underway.

