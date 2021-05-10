New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The Oxygen Express delivered 831 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on May 9, which is the highest since the expresses are delivering the oxygen across the country, the Indian Railways said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, the Indian Railways has delivered nearly 4700 MT of LMO in more than 295 tankers to various states across the country till now.

"Yesterday Oxygen Expresses delivered record 831 MT of LMO, a record for One Single day. 75 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far," the Ministry said.

"It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states," it said.

As many as 293 MT of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 1334 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 306 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 598 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan and 2011 MT in Delhi.

The ministry further said that the first Oxygen Express to Karnataka has also started its journey from Tatanagar in Jharkhand and is on the way to Bengaluru with 120 MT of Oxygen.

"Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night," it added. (ANI)

