New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): In a move to battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Railways informed that Oxygen Expresses have delivered more than 26,891 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 1,567 tankers to various states across the country.

In a release, Railways Ministry on Monday said, 383 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states.

Till today, 5 loaded Oxygen Expresses are on run with more than 353 MT of LMO in 19 tankers. Till now a total of 306 tankers of LMO offloaded in Delhi by Oxygen Expresses. More than 3,500 MT LMO offloaded in Tamil Nadu by Oxygen Expresses.

So far Tamil Nadu received total 52 Oxygen Expresses. Oxygen Expresses offloaded more than 2,800 and 3,200 MT of LMO in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka respectively.

Also, Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 44 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.

614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5864 MT in Delhi, 2212 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 3214 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 3578 MT in Tamil Nadu, 2882 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 513 MT in Kerala, 2474 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 400 MT in Assam.

Till now Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities/towns in 15 states across the country.

Criss crossing the country, Indian Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa, Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East. (ANI)

