New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Oxygen Expresses of the Indian Railways transported 718 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on Saturday, which was the highest single-day load, at a time when several parts of the country grappled with oxygen shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 41 tankers are running. Out of the total oxygen, 222 MT are headed for Uttar Pradesh while 180 MT are on their way to Haryana.

The Indian Railways is running Oxygen Express trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country. Roll-on-roll-off trucks are being transported on flat wagons by the trains for a quick supply of medical oxygen.

The Ministry of Railways on Friday informed that Oxygen Expresses have delivered more than 2,960 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 185 tankers to different states. 47 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far. (ANI)

