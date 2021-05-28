Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said oxygen generation plants would soon be set up in all 135 community health centres and district hospitals of the state for uninterrupted supply of life-saving gas to COVID-19 patients.

Khattar said it after digitally inaugurating four oxygen generator plants in three government hospitals in Gurgaon.

These four plants were set up in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited, an official statement said here.

The CM said industries have made a commendable contribution during the pandemic. period.

He said in the first wave of COVId-19, there was a shortage of concentrators but this shortage was overcome.

"Though in the second Covid wave, initially, there was some problem of oxygen supply but with the dedicated efforts of the state government, in a short period, uninterrupted oxygen supply is being ensured in Haryana," he said.

He said the health infrastructure is being strengthened ahead of the possible third wave of COVID-19.

"The Haryana government while taking this challenge head-on is making dedicated efforts to set up oxygen plants in hospitals which would certainly prove beneficial in tackling the third wave if it comes," he said.

Maruti Suzuki's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kenichi Ayukawa expressed his gratitude to the chief minister and promised full cooperation with the state government in the future as well, the state government's statement quoting him said.

Two plants having the capacity of producing 1.0 ton and 0.5 ton of oxygen have been set up in Gurgaon Civil Hospital in Sector 10. With the setting up of these plans, an uninterrupted oxygen supply would be ensured for patients on about 100 to 150 beds, the statement said.

Similarly, two more plants having a capacity of 1.0 ton each have been set up in ESI Hospital Sector-9-A and in ESI Hospital in Sector 3 of Manesar.

