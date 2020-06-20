Aurangabad, Jun 20 (PTI) Paan shop owners in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district have urged the administration to allow them to resume business, saying they can not go on losing income anymore.

There are around 7,500 paan (betel leaf) shops in the district, some 3,000 of them are in Aurangabad city. Many of them are known for their specialized varieties of paan.

"Paan shop owners were among the first ones who were hit by lockdown," said Sharfuddin Siddique, chairman of the Aurangabad Zilla Paan Shopkeepers Association.

"Our shops are closed for the last three months. Even the owner of the smallest shop is losing Rs 400-500 every day," he said.

"Owners of paan shops come from an economically weaker section. They can not afford to sustain losses. For big shop owners, it is becoming difficult to pay salaries of their workers," Siddique said.

"Now everything is open. Paan shops in other districts of the state are allowed to operate, so why the ban in Aurangabad district," he asked, adding that paan shops are ready to abide by all rules for prevention of coronavirus spread.

