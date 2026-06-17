India News | PACR Resolves 73,000+ Passenger Grievances with 98 Per Cent Success Rate

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has established a 24x7 Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) to provide real-time resolution of passenger grievances during disruptions.

PACR brings together representatives from Airlines, Airports, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and Airports Authority of India (AAI), under MoCA's leadership, ensuring stranded passengers receive immediate support.

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Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the government is working towards building a more seamless and robust grievance redressal system over the next 90-100 days to further improve efficiency in handling passenger complaints.

Sinha said the ministry is working to improve the system and resolve passenger grievances faster.

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"Today, it is not that we are working in silos. It is one platform (PACR). Everybody is working together to address the grievances... the civil aviation ministry is a consumer-facing ministry... how to resolve complaints in a bonafide, fastest possible manner, that is the journey we are proceeding on," he added.

He further added, "Grievances received via AirSewa, email, social media, and calls are converged at PACR for quick action. Since 10th December, more than 73,000 passenger issues have been resolved, with a combined redressal rate of 98%."

MoCA officers visit PACR daily to review progress, while a technical dashboard is prepared shift wise to track grievance resolution for senior officers. Issues not immediately resolved are escalated, with policy guidance sought from senior leadership whenever required.

PACR's functioning is closely monitored at three levels: ASO, US/SO, and JS, with regular reports submitted to the competent authority, reinforcing MoCA's commitment to passenger welfare, stakeholder coordination, and accountability.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation will ensure that India's civil aviation eco-system continues to operate with the highest level of empathy, efficiency and transparency for every passenger.

PACR was set up in December last year following major flight disruptions at IndiGo. (ANI)

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